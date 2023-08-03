Lagosians more optimistic about Tinubu’s policies than Buhari, says Stears poll

A new poll conducted by data and intelligence company Stears has revealed that the majority of Lagosians have expressed strong belief and confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s policy direction. The poll’s findings demonstrate an astounding preference for President Tinubu’s leadership over that of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In its press statement released on Thursday, Stears extensive survey, which covered 20 local government areas, echoed the collective sentiment of the people in Lagos State in the belief of the government of President Tinubu.

Having accurately predicted the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, Stears said that out of the 519 respondents who participated in the poll, an overwhelming majority expressed deep admiration for President Tinubu’s policy direction.

His commitment to correcting the decade-long anomalies that characterised the previous administration under President Buhari has resonated strongly with the people of Lagos.

Interestingly, Stears probed into the heart of the matter, asking deep and important questions that have come to define the first 60 days of President Tinubu’s government. The results showed an overwhelming sentiment of optimism and trust in his intellectual capabilities.

Lagosians believe that under his stewardship, a new era of economic prosperity is within reach for the majority of Nigerians.

It said, “When asked what they think of the social and economic policies of both the current administration and the past Buhari administration, only 12 percent approve of the previous administration’s policies, while 50 percent disapprove.

“For the current administration, 27 percent approve, with 33 percent disapproval. The 50 percent disapproval of the previous administration’s policies indicates its policy missteps.”

“After Stears’ proprietary estimation model correctly predicted the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections, we wanted to continue to build on the application of data in governance and beyond. Particularly, we’re excited about how the SAR captures subtle fluctuations in consumer sentiment,” explains Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Economist at Stears.

Joachim MacEbong, Senior Governance Analyst, expressed the importance of paying attention to the survey results. He stated, “The Stears survey offers a valuable glimpse into the concerns of Nigerians, and it is clear that urgent action is needed to ease the cost burdens on citizens. Our poll showed that 42 percent of Lagosians are pessimistic while 32 percent said they were optimistic about the country’s direction.”

Interestingly, Stears found out that 58 percent of Lagosians disapprove of the removal of fuel subsidy primarily due to the negative impact it has had on their living standards. Driven by sentiments, most Lagosians are dealing with the biting effects of higher transport costs and food prices.

It said, “The removal of the petrol subsidy, which saw Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) go from ₦185/litre to ₦490/litre in Lagos overnight, is less popular. 58 percent disapprove, with only 32 percent approving of the decision. Stears completed data collection before the increase from ₦490/litre to ₦568/litre.”

Lagosians, despite expressing cautious disapproval over the removal of the fuel subsidy that once kept prices artificially low, remain surprisingly optimistic about President Tinubu’s policies and their potential to transform their lives. A staggering 71 percent of respondents firmly believe that these policies will pave the way for a brighter future, one that corrects the detrimental effects of decades of mismanagement that have brought the Nigerian economy to its knees.

Using the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI), a tracking mechanism, Stears revealed that among consumers, 71 percent of respondents are hopeful of better days ahead—the horizon looks promising for improved consumer spending.

This groundbreaking revelation carries vital implications for companies operating in Nigeria. Many had feared the prospect of businesses fleeing the country, but this newfound hope among Lagosians points to a potentially thriving market on the horizon.

Speaking about the totality of the poll, Yvette Dimiri, Director of Stears Insights, said, “What we’ve done in Lagos lays the groundwork for more comprehensive indices that we plan to build from our data collection efforts in Africa soon. We continue to demonstrate how business leaders and policymakers alike can use data to understand what comes next before it happens.”