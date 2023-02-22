Lagos trains youth, women in fashion designing for export

In a bid to accelerate small and medium enterprises in Lagos, the state government through the ministry of commerce, industry, and cooperatives (MCIC) has trained youth and women in upscaling and monetising their fashion designing skills.

The training programme themed, “Sewing for export and international standard” which was held at Eko MSMEs Fashion Hub 1, saw fashion designers upscale and acquire the appropriate skills and practical knowledge that will make them more suitable for the modern fashion business.

Congratulating the trainees, Lola Akande, commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives, said that the programme would help fashion designers from Lekki Free Zone to upscale and acquire skills in modern fashion business.

“It will also help to build essential creative and practical design skills, a professional network, and help them explore unique identities as they prepare to make their mark in the global fashion industry.

“The proximity to the Lekki Free Zone and the Lekki Deep Sea Port is already an advantage to them as they prepare to produce for export using the window of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA),” she said.

Represented by Adetutu Oluremi Ososanya, the permanent secretary in the ministry, Akande said the programme would ignite the light of the fashion sector and also encourage and challenge the youth and women in the Lekki Free Zone.

Meanwhile, Ibitola Ogunmefun, manager of Eko MSMEs Fashion Hub 1, said the trainees displayed so much enthusiasm and excitement, as they were cooperative during the training.

“If they can sustain and build on the skills already acquired, they will enlarge their businesses and become employers of labour. And when they get jobs requiring the use of advanced machines, they can always bring them to the Hub as it was set up for fashion designers who cannot afford such tailoring machines,” she said.

Zainab Olundegun, one of the beneficiaries said that the three-day upskilling programme was impactful, fun-filled and amazing.

“We have learned, unlearned and relearned. The training is of standard and it has opened our eyes to new opportunities to be explored in the fashion sector,” she said.