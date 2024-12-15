Lagos to partner Charterhouse for youth skills-development, quality education

The Lagos State government has expressed readiness to partner with Charterhouse Lagos in promoting skilled-based education and youth empowerment to bridge learning gaps and enhance the quality of education in the state.

This was made known on Monday, December 9 by Mobolaji Ogunlende, the commissioner for youth and social development in Lagos State during a visit to the school at Ajah.

Ogunlende speaking about the visit said; “I had the opportunity to visit CharterHouse Lagos, a $150 million investment project. This initiative is poised to revolutionise youth education, and skills development in Lagos, focusing in the holistic development of students.”

In addition, the commissioner said; “CharterHouse is set to become a leader in skills-based education, and youth empowerment, offering state-of-the-art facilities and innovative education strategies.

“As a government, we’re excited to collaborate with CharterHouse Lagos to support the state’s youth through education and skills development. This partnership will bridge gaps and enhance the quality of education in Lagos State.”

Also among the delegation team are Folashade Ambrose, the Lagos State commissioner in the Ministry of Commerce, cooperatives, trade and Investment; Tolani Ali-Balogun, the commissioner for basic education, who was duly represented by Martins Opeyemi, the director of policy, planning, research & statistics in the ministry of basic and secondary education, and Suileman Abolore, the head of investment in the ministry of commerce, cooperatives, trade and investment.

During the visit, the delegates centred discussions on innovative approaches to enhance educational opportunities for children and youth, equip teachers with advanced skills, and address the evolving needs of Nigeria’s educational landscape.

John Todd, the founding head and director of education at Charterhouse Lagos, speaking during the event, expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnership.

“It is a privilege to align our efforts with the Lagos State government to create impactful opportunities for students and educators.

“Together, we can shape a brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow. This collaboration aims to pave the way for transformative initiatives that will benefit the entire Lagos State community,” Todd said.

The Lagos State visiting team expressed their overwhelming impression of the state-of-the-art facilities and the school’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped for global challenges.

The management team of Charterhouse Lagos, a prestigious institution renowned for its commitment to providing 3world-class education, expressed its delight to be privileged to host a delegation from the Lagos State government, which comprised a team of commissioners with other key office holders in the state who toured the school’s world-class campus.

Charterhouse Lagos remains dedicated to delivering excellence in education while partnering with key stakeholders to advance the quality of learning and development opportunities for all.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

