Lagos to enroll three million residents in health insurance scheme

Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) says it plans to enroll three million residents into the state health insurance scheme in the next one year.

The state government intends to push the scheme through its 222 health facilities scattered across Lagos.

Emmanualla Zamba, the general manager of LASHMA, disclosed this on Wednesday at a briefing to announce Ilera Eko grassroots sensitisation and enrollment drive across the 20 local councils in the state.

According to Zamba, the sensitisation and enrollment drive became important because the state government understands that health is wealth. She added that so far 527,000 residents had been registered under the insurance scheme and hopes to enroll more residents with its Ilera Eko pay small, small policy which allows for monthly payment.

Aderemi Adebowale, special adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, represented by the permanent secretary in the Office of Civic Engagement, Kayode Ogunnubi said all around the globe, health remains on the priority list of every government at all levels, and Lagos cannot afford to be an exception.

“This is the reason the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is focused on ensuring that all the residents of Lagos State, have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare regardless of their socio-cultural and economic status, towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in our state.

“This has necessitated the government to embark on the building and renewal of health facilities all round the State and the continuous initiation and promotion of various intervention programmes that include the Lagos State Health Insurance Schemes also known as ‘ILERA EKO’.”