Lagos to double ferry fleet by year-end

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the state will double ferry fleet by the end of this year. He spoke during an interview with Adesuwa Onyenokwe, publisher, TW Media –aired on TVC News Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The governor addressed a number of topics in the 15-minute interview related to his office, personal life and dreams of A Greater Lagos – a dream he is determined to see to fruition.

Emphasising his commitment to his primary constituents, the governor noted, “I am a people’s person, that’s all I’ve done. I share the pain of people and the only reason why I’m in government really is to make life better for them.”

The governor shared his administration’s masterplan for an integrated system that utilises the land, rail and water modes of transportation, iterating the need to develop innovative transport alternatives due to Lagos’ unique topography comprising one-third water.

In closing, he rendered an emotion-charged commitment to the safety and protection of Lagosians above all else.