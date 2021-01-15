Lagos to close Apapa Dockyard for railway modernisation project

The Apapa Dockyard road will be temporarily closed down by the Lagos State government, from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am on Sunday, January 17, and Sunday, January 24, 2021, for level cross construction in line with the Nigerian Railway modernisation project (Lagos-Ibadan).

Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for transportation, who announced this on Friday, January 15, explained that the tracks of the standard and narrow gauge closure would be laid during the temporary closure. Oladeinde added that this would enable the contractors to work without any interruptions, in order to meet set deadlines.

Consequently, motorists headed for the Naval Dock Yard from Ajegunle are advised to go through Marine Bridge to link Ijora Bridge and take a descend to Under Bridge (Ijora 7up) to connect Forte Oil/Conoil depot to access the Western Naval Gate while those approaching from Ijora Olopa are to link Ijora Oloye through Under Bridge (7up).

Traffic headed to the Naval Dock Yard from Ijora Badiya will be directed to ascend Total Bridge, make a U-turn under the bridge and reconnect the bridge again to descend Under Bridge (Ijora 7up) and access the Western Naval Gate, while those coming from Iganmu are advised to link the Naval Dock Yard from Under Bridge (7up) as well.

Motorists whose movement will be disrupted by the closure are advised to utilise the provided alternatives and follow the directives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel on ground to minimise inconveniences along the corridors.

The state government appealed to the motoring public to cooperate with the measures put in place to ensure ease in movement despite the ongoing construction as this will be of immense benefit to the economy on the long run.