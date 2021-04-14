Lagos targets 40% self-sufficiency in food production in 5 years

Lagos State is targeting to attain 40 percent self-sufficiency in food production within the next five years, Abisola Olusanya, commissioner for agriculture has disclosed.

The state believed to be Nigeria’s largest in terms of population (estimated at 22 million people) currently produces about 18 percent of its food needs while the chunk comes from other states and outside the country.

The state government believes a 40 percent local food production will move Lagos closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as it relates to agriculture and food security, while a five-year Agricultural Development Roadmap to be launched next week, will be a catalyst to actualising the 40 percent leap in food production.

The roadmap will focus on developing the agricultural value chains where the state has competitive and comparative advantages to attain food security.

“I am delighted to avail you of the forthcoming launch of the 5-year Agricultural Development Roadmap which is slated for launch by the state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, April 22.

“The roadmap has been conceived by the ministry of agriculture as a direct outcome of the present administration’s THEMES agenda, particularly the 4th pillar of making Lagos State a 21st century economy by ensuring that the agricultural sector plays the role of ensuring sustainable food security, said Olusanya, on Wednesday.

According her, the roadmap highlights intervention areas by the ministry of agriculture to boost productivity at the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of seven value chains and services in the agricultural sector.

She emphasised the need to collaborate with the private investors and relevant authorities in improving the environment through proper waste management as well as relocation and upgrading of service centres such as sawmill and open markets in the state.

The commissioner explained that the state’s policy as it relates to agriculture had focused on direct production, but noted that over the years, the policy thrust changed from direct production to provision of conducive environment for private sector investment.

She observed that a 21st-century economy which is what the current government hopes to achieve, is characterised by four key goals: job creation, food security, standardisation and internal revenue generation for the state, adding that the agricultural roadmap has the potential to launch the state on this path.