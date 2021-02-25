Lagos State partners Del-York Creative Academy to grow capacity in filmmaking business

Determined to empower next generation of filmmakers within the state with creative skills, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has partnered EbonyLife and Del-York creative academies to launch Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI) to provide practitioners with world-class skills.

This is aimed at making Lagos a destination for skilled, well-trained workforce for the creative industries, thereby boosting the state’s economy. LACI is a continuation of Lagos State’s commitment to supporting creative industries, as Lagos drives towards leading Africa in this area and being recognised as a centre of excellence for filmmaking.

Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said during the launch in Lagos recently, that the establishment of Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI) is a critical step towards making Lagos the hub for Africa’s creative industries.

According to her, LACI’s objectives are in line with two of Lagos State’s development pillars including education and technology as well as entertainment and tourism. It will also help to attract film productions from around Nigeria, Africa and the rest of world.

Akinbile-Yusuf further said that LACI will serve as a training platform for practitioners in the creative industry on the use of modern technology to enhance the content and quality of Nigeria’s entertainment.

As part of its strategy to fast-track the output of LACI, she said, Lagos State is partnering with EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) and Del-York Creative Academy (DCA) to enhance the skills and exposure of approximately 1,500 practitioners in the state’s creative industry.

“In 2021, EbonyLife Creative Academy will offer free, practical three-month courses for up to 480 learners, covering all aspects of filmmaking and media content production. Through its Creative Lagos programme, Del-York will offer a hybrid of online and offline courses for approximately 1,000 students, in filmmaking, media, arts, technology, and digital marketing,” Akinbile-Yusuf said.

The outcome, she said, is to enable practitioners with world-class skills to build companies that provide investment and employment for youths.

Linus Idahosa, founder of Del-York Creative Academy, commended the state government’s unwavering commitment to the creative industry.

“Our Creative Lagos project will harness talent, technology and technical education to ensure that all participants are exposed to the cutting edge of innovation, making them invaluable to local and global film production companies and creating high-quality content in Lagos. We are delighted to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative,” Idahosa added.

Mo Abudu, chief executive officer, EbonyLife Creative Academy, expressed her delight at the partnership with Lagos State through LACI.

“Without the support of the Lagos Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, we would not be able to provide filmmaking courses of this quality free of charge. Our most talented people cannot afford to go abroad for training. So, EbonyLife Creative Academy is bringing world class trainers to Lagos which will create an amazing opportunity for anyone wishing to improve their technical skills,” she said.