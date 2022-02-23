Lagos set to host fourth edition of ‘Miss Africa Golden’

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre is set to host the ‘Miss Africa Golden’ with the arrival of 40 most beautiful women in the world on Thursday February 24, 2022. The 40 Black and Golden Heroines of different continents of the world will arrive Lagos, Nigeria, organisers have disclosed.

“The first time Miss Africa Golden is going to Afro Global and we think it will be right and proper to have its first flagship Afro Global event in Lagos, Nigeria after several attempts to take it overseas,” said Michael Eromonsele, the national director, Miss Africa Golden Organisation.

According to Eromonsele, since the flagship of Miss Africa Golden 2021, the organisation has worked tirelessly in preparation for the Next Golden Woman 2021 in Trabzon Turkey, which witnessed a cancellation due to the spread of Omicron.

“We understand the difficulties we are facing as a family in changing dates and destinations within this very short time space but we would scale through the hurdles and come out stronger and better,” Eromonsele said.

He posits that the organisation decided to move the event to one of Africa’s biggest tourist destinations but regrettably put the event in the hands of persons who could not execute the event, which resulted in yet another cancellation.

“This endearing and challenging process has hit the first ever Afro Global Beauty Pageant, which promotes Black Originality Culture and Tourism and the emancipation of the minds of black girls all over the world,” he said.

Eromonsele said the organisation decided to move the event back to Nigeria where they have previously held three successful flagship events.

“As an organisation and a family to all her queens and delegates present and past, national directors, partners, sponsors and all stakeholders, we would stand with her through this very difficult decision making time.

“We appreciate your kind gestures and we remain committed to the ideals of Miss Africa Golden which is the promotion of Black Originality Culture and Tourism,” he concludes.