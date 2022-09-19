Lagos seizes 40 trailers under Costain, Iganmu bridges

The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today impounded 40 illegally parked trailers, trucks and tankers under flyover bridges at Costain to Iganmu area of Lagos.

Bolaji Oreagba, general manager of LASTMA disclosed that the enforcement operations which was led by Peter Gbedemeje, director of operations (headquarters), was carried out immediately after the expiration of a ‘7-day Removal Order” served on the erring vehicles, a press release signed by Adebayo Taofiq,

Director, public affairs unit, LASTMA revealed.

Oreagba disclosed further that the level of voluntary compliance was encouraging as majority had removed their heavy duty vehicles before the commencement of the enforcement operations.

“We are very happy with the level of voluntary compliance by owner/drivers of these illegally parked trucks including other illegal workshops such as Iron benders, mechanics, food/ Fruits vendors,” he said in the statement obtained by BusinessDay.

These 40 impounded trailers were arrested around Ijora, Costain, Breweries and Ajegunle Park by Ijora Mobil Road area of Iganmu, Lagos

Gbedemeje stated that the cleanup exercise would be continuous and be extended to other parts of the state in order to checkmate criminal activities across the State.

He however confirmed that owners/drivers of these impounded 40 trailers would be charged to court accordingly.