Lagos seals 8 nightclubs over safety violations

The Lagos State government has sealed eight nightclubs and event centres within Ikeja and Victoria Island respectively.

Some of the affected facilities are Hot Box Night Club, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, CCX Lounge and a number of event centres.

Lanre Mojola, the director-general, of the Lagos State Safety Commission, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the facilities had to be sealed in the interest of public safety and with the aim of achieving zero accidents in workplaces and public facilities across Lagos.

According to him, Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administration has zero tolerance for violation of safety laws and will continually monitor such facilities to ensure compliance with laid down safety laws.

You will recall that the commission at a meeting held in Alausa with nightclub operators and event centre owners about two months ago, issued warnings to nightclub operators and event centre owners and vowed to shut clubs allowing use of drugs and firearms.

He decried the presence of underage persons in many nightclubs in the state, saying that it is against the law to allow the presence of minors at nightclubs.

He said clubs’ frontages have been turned to drug sales outlets and mandated the use of proper signages to convey the message of no drugs, no firearms and no underage to club goers.

He admonished nightclub owners and event centre operators to respect the laws of the state as the government would not hesitate to wield the big stick on those flagrantly violating and disregarding the laws of the state.

Mojola implored all recreational and event centres in the state who are yet to register with Safety Commission to do so and obtain the safety compliance certificate, he also encouraged event centres owners to obtain an event safety permit through the website www. lasgsafetyreg.com in addition, they should provide the fire extinguishers, proper hygiene, housekeeping, use of safety signages at designated areas whilst ensuring adequate parking spaces are provided to curtail traffic gridlock and other safety infractions that can endanger lives and cause inconveniences to the members of the public.

Mojola reiterated that enforcement exercises will continue to take place across the state as the commission will continue to do its best in discharging her duties, especially in ensuring public safety and a safer Lagos for all.