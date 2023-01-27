Lagos: Sanwo-Olu signs 2023 Appropriation Bill

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, Friday signed the state’s appropriation bill into law.

According to Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant to the Lagos State governor on new media, the total budget 2023 is N1.768 trillion, Capital N1.019 trillion (58%) and recurrent N748 billion (42%).

“This 2023 Budget will focus on completing all major projects including the Blue Line Rail, Phase 2 (Mile 2 to Okoko), the Ongoing Red Line Rail, the brand new General Hospital, Ojo and many other major projects,” Gawat said.