Lagos protest: Police stray bullet kills young girl at Ojota

A yet-to-be identified teenage girl has been killed by a stray bullet at the Yoruba Nation rally holding at Ojota Park, Lagos on Saturday.

The lifeless body of the girl was crowded by sympathisers at the scene.

The protest had been held peacefully in other states across the SouthWest, but in the last few weeks, the Lagos State and the federal government have said it must not in Lagos.

Early on Saturday morning, armed security operatives had surrounded the protest venue with armour tanks before the arrival of the agitators.

The protesters arrived at the venue with placards, singing, and chanting was dispersed with water cannon.

The protest, which started with singing and chanting, got rowdy as security operatives shot in the air, and also teargassed protesters.