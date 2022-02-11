Lagos offers more benefits in upgraded residents’ card

The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has announced that the newly upgraded Lagos State Resident Identity Card (LAG ID) for residents in the state has been embedded with more features and functionalities that enable card-holders to enjoy and have access to faster and better services from the state government.

The new LAG ID is a multi-application smartcard that offers registered residents access to services ranging from means of personal security and identity verification at points of accessing various government services, applying for loans from Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to payment for services across multiple vendors including BRT and LagFerry as well as cash withdrawals from banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

“The old identity card with very limited functionality is being phased out and replaced with the multipurpose smart card, so holders of the old card need to update their records to obtain the new LAG ID card with a validity period of 5 years. The new card allows flexibility to onboard more features and expand usability in view of fast-changing technology trends,” said Ibilola Kasunmu, general manager, LASRRA, at the recent press conference in Lagos, stating that LAG ID is a smart card with multiple security features and applications with 28 applets.

The LASRRA general manager emphasized that the LAG ID Card project is pivotal to the Lagos Smart City initiative, for key purposes of planning and distribution of infrastructure, security, social protection, financial inclusion, and disaster and emergency response management.

“The impact of technology on the global identification landscape includes making it cheaper and easier to identify people accurately, as well as access services quicker. With the LAG ID Card, our children can have easier access to educational services from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions in the state,” said Kasunmu.

She also appealed to residents in the state to kick off their registration on the LASRRA website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng and visit any LASRRA center nearest to them for biometrics capturing to complete their registration for the new LAG ID Card, stressing that registration is free. “It will also make access to healthcare services a lot easier. Lagos residents are all encouraged to take this opportunity to facilitate quicker access to services from the State government,” she said.

According to her, those that registered in 2018 or before 2018 and those who have changed their names and/or addresses are to visit the LASRRA website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng to upload their updated information and proceed to the nearest LASRRA center to complete the update process with biometric verification for validation for issuance of the LAG ID Card.

Speaking further on why those who registered before 2018 need to update their data to get the new LAG ID, the LASRRA boss said the new card is embedded with a multi-applet chip module that stores the updated biodata and biometric details of the resident for real-time validation and verification of identity.