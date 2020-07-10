Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, may have died of COVID-19

Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, who died in the early hours of Friday, may have died from complications arising from Covid-19.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that Braimoh, who was representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, died in his sleep at his residence in early hours of Friday.

But Hakeem Sokunle, chairman, House Committee on Health, revealed that the late Braimoh might have died of Covid-19, stressing that it was possible he had contracted it from Bayo Osinowo with whom he was a close friend.

“We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late ‘Pepperito’ with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant. It is confirmed he died of Covid-19,” Sokunle said.

Osinowo was the senator representing Lagos East at the National Assembly until his death from complications of the Covid-19 last month. He was also a former lawmaker in the Lagos House of Assembly.

A trained lawyer and businessman and former chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, Braimoh was until his death chairman of the House Committee on Information and Strategy.

Braimoh, who was in his second term in the Lagos State House of Assembly, was a socialite and a grassroots politician.