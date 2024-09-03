Lagos launches reward scheme for waste recycling to boost circular economy 

The Lagos State government has launched a sensitization initiative aimed at promoting the circular economy as a solution to diversifying the state’s resources by transforming waste into valuable assets.

The awareness campaign theme: ‘Eco Circulate’ started in Badagry on Saturday at the St Thomas primary school, Agbalata Road.

The eco-circulate programme is designed to increase awareness and adoption of the circular economy across the state and reduce financial burden of climate impacts, such as flooding and waterborne diseases on the government and citizens.

At the event on Saturday, many people in Badagry attended and brought their waste to the venue to exchange to be turned into valuable assets by the government officials and their team.

Speaking at the event, Special Adviser to the Lagos Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titi Oshodi said the launch of the initiative heralds a movement that empowers Lagos communities, particularly nano and micro-businesses, to take centre stage in the circular economy.

Oshodi further pointed out that the eco-circulate is designed to be a transformative force in communities, by engaging residents and incentivizing climate-friendly practices, in a bid to position circular economy practices as a new form of social subsidy rewarding those who take action towards sustainability with tangible benefits.

According to Oshodi, “As we gather here, we celebrate not just the launch of an initiative but the birth of a movement that empowers our communities, particularly nano and micro-businesses, to take centre stage in the circular economy.

“This vision has been brought to life through the robust collaboration with several key agencies across Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has been instrumental in ensuring that our outreach effectively targets the right demographics, allowing us to extend the benefits of this program to those who need it most.

“The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has partnered with us to offer health insurance enrolment opportunities, making health care more accessible to our people”.

Also speaking at the event, Kayode Robert, Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, commended the choice of Badagry for the launch of the initial, noting that the history of Lagos was not complete without the town.

The Commissioner further implored people of the local government to tap into the initiative and empower themselves.

Also speaking, the Commission of Agriculture, Desola Olusanya, called upon citizens to take responsibility for the waste they generate, while also making money from it.

The Commissioner stressed that her ministry was focused on food production for Lagosians, while also promising to work actively to make the initiative a success.

“Waste products can be turned into money-making ventures and this is an opportunity for all.

“This is an opportunity to make money by the side, this is an opportunity to engage people who are unemployed to make money by the side”, Olusanya said.

The Lagos State government said the circular economy has the potential to create 10,000 to 30,000 jobs, foster new entrepreneurship, and cut over two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually in the state.