Lagos launches cultural mission movement to showcase heritage

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, has reiterated the commitment of the state government to showcasing the state’s cultural heritage.

Aregbe spoke at the launch of Lagos Cultural Mission Movement at the Nike Arts Gallery, Lekki, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was a convergence of culture enthusiasts, as Lagos moves further to put its rich cultural heritage on the global map.

The event which had the theme: “Advancing the Essence of Culture”, featured art exhibitions, cultural performances, and traditional food display.

Aregbe said the movement was to enable the youth to interact with elders to be acquainted with the state’s cultural heritage to prevent it from going extinct.

He said that the Lagos Cultural Mission Movement will tell the story of the state to the world.

He described it as a journey to explore, discover and celebrate the beauty of the state to increase investor confidence in the commercial nerve centre.

” We need to be able to tell our story and sit down and learn more about our values.

” We came up with this Lagos Cultural Mission, and what we intend to do is to tell our story and make sure that we appeal to lovers of Lagos. Let’s see how we can help each other, let’s see how we can cater for more youths on the streets.

“We have a lot of people waiting to add value to Lagos, we want to continue to give them a platform,” he said.

The Director-General, National Institute of Cultural Orientation, Biodun Ajiboye, said: “We believe it is important to educate our future leaders on Nigeria’s culture to preserve the nation’s rich cultural heritage.”

The special guest of honour, the Oluwo of Iwo Town in Osun, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, commended the Lagos State Government for putting Nigeria’s entertainment sector on the global map.

” Lagos has done a lot when it comes to cultural promotion,” he said.

Members of the diplomatic corps were at the event, with the U.S. Consul-General in Lagos, Mr Will Stevens, promising his country’s more collaboration with Lagos State Government.

He also commended the Founder of Nike Arts Gallery, Mrs Nike Okundaye-Davies, for efforts in culture promotion.

In her remarks, Okundaye-Davies appealed to the minister of interior to make entry visa easy for tourists.

” We want the minister to make visa easy for those who want to invest. It is difficult to get a Nigerian visa, we need to address this.

” We need more advocacy for visa on arrival for tourists, to encourage more investment in the creative and arts sector,” she said.

