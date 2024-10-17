Lagos lauds BATN’s commitment to smallholder farmers

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, says for the state to achieve food security, the significance of smallholder farmers in driving sustainable development must not be undermined.

The governor made the statement at the recent Lagos Farm Fair, held at the Police College with the theme, ‘Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future’ to mark the World Food Day, which falls on October 16.

“Lagos is committed to transforming agriculture, and events like the Lagos Farm Fair provide a platform to strengthen our farmers while ensuring access to nutritious food for everyone,” Sanwo-Olu stated during his keynote address.

He emphasised the need for ongoing public-private partnerships to combat hunger and malnutrition across the country.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison, Board Director of the British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation, who was also present at the event, reaffirmed the foundation’s dedication to empowering Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

She highlighted BATNF’s support to over 300,000 smallholder farmers and the positive impact on more than 1.7 million lives nationwide over the last two decades.

“While progress has been made, millions of Nigerians still struggle to access healthy and nutritious food. Agriculture holds the key to a more secure food system,” Erewa-Meggison said.

Adding that, “At BATN Foundation, we are committed to empowering farmers, the backbone of our food systems, through training, capacity building, and financial support. Together, we can create a sustainable future where everyone has access to nutritious food.”

She also stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, extending her gratitude to the Lagos State Government, Stanbic IBTC, and other partners for their steadfast support.

Erewa-Meggison urged the public to support local farmers by purchasing locally grown produce and embracing small-scale farming as a path toward self-reliance and sustainability.

Similarly, Rotimi Fashola, senior special adviser to the governor on Agriculture, lauded the efforts of the BATN Foundation and its partners for their invaluable contributions to Lagos’ food security initiatives.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting programs that empower farmers and boost agricultural productivity throughout the state.

“We recognise the significant role of smallholder farmers in ensuring food security, and we will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to help them thrive,” Fashola said.

Highlighting the need for stakeholders to adopt sustainable farming practices to safeguard the environment for future generations, Oludare Odusanya, general manager of BATNF, emphasised the critical importance of equipping smallholder farmers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to succeed in the agricultural sector.

In his words, “We must prioritize sustainability in our farming practices to ensure a healthy and viable food system for the future. By empowering smallholder farmers, we can build a resilient agricultural economy that benefits everyone.”

A key highlight of the event was the donation of fifty-kilogram smoking kilns to smallholder farmers and agribusinesses by the BATN Foundation, in partnership with the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA).

