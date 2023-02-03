Lagos issues traffic advisory ahead Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2023

The Lagos State government has announced a diversion of traffic, as some designated roads will be closed Saturday for a few hours for the eighth edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The marathon, which will be flagged off at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, is expected to round up at Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island.

The race will begin at 5.00 am on Saturday and some roads will be closed.

According to the authorities, there will be a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Lagos Island from 6.25 am to 1 pm, while Alaka Service lane by Alaka Estate will be closed from 5.30 am to 6.30 am.

Anthony to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki would be closed from 6:15 am to 8.30 am, while Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge would be closed from 7.00 am to 1 pm.

Marathon dedicated routes

The Access Bank-Lagos City Marathon covers 42 kilometres and shall commence from National Stadium Underbridge on Funsho Williams Avenue and shall go through Barracks >Ojuelegba on the main carriageway >Dorman Long Bridge >Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road >Obanikoro > Anthony to Gbagada >Third Mainland Bridge > Osborne Road > Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road > Falomo Roundabout >Bourdillon Road >Cable Bridge (Ikoyi – Lekki Link Bridge) > Admiralty Way >Lekki First Roundabout >Lekki Tollgate > Ozumba Mbadiwe Road >Akin Adesola Street > Bishop Oluwole Street and terminating at Eko Atlantic City.