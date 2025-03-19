The Lagos State Government has issued a 72-hour eviction notice to traders and squatters occupying setbacks from POWA Gate to Dolphin Gate in Lagos Island, as part of its ongoing efforts to clear illegal structures and restore public order.

The notice was announced on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The Lagos State Government has served a 72hrs vacation notice to illegal occupants and traders on setbacks from POWA gate to Dolphin Gate in Lagos Island.” the post stated.

A video accompanying the announcement showed bustling commercial activities along the corridor, with traders displaying yams, fresh tomatoes, peppers, and bags of rice under umbrellas. Wheelbarrow pushers were also seen navigating through the crowded area as petty trading thrived.

Read also: Lagos issues 48-hour quit notice to traders under Apongbon bridge

This eviction notice comes as part of the state’s broader campaign to clear illegal trading activities and reclaim public spaces. Similar eviction directives in recent months have targeted unauthorized structures along roadways, drainage channels, and other public areas across Lagos.

In January 2025, the government demolished illegal stalls and shanties obstructing drainage systems in Savage, Elegbata, and Bombata on Lagos Island. The clearance also extended to makeshift structures under the Apongbon Bridge, which officials said contributed to flooding and environmental hazards. The operation aimed to improve drainage and prevent waterlogging.

Additionally, the government initiated a statewide removal of illegal structures built under high-tension power lines, warning of safety risks such as electrocution, fire outbreaks, and environmental damage. Occupants were advised to relocate to safer areas after receiving eviction notices.

Read also: Oyo govt assures of quality job on Iseyin-Saki road rehabilitation

The crackdown has also targeted waterfront setbacks. In September 2024, 69 companies encroaching on setbacks in Lekki Phase 1 were served contravention notices, including businesses like Farm City, Jonah Court, DHL, and Polo Avenue along Admiralty Way and Wole Olateju Street. The enforcement aimed to curb environmental degradation and ensure adherence to urban planning regulations.

The Lagos State Government maintains that these actions are necessary to restore order, improve environmental conditions, and ensure public safety across the state.

Share