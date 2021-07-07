Lagos introduces tech device for traffic control

The Lagos State Government has introduced a technological-driven device called Traffic Management Solution (TMS) for smart control of traffic and tracking of violators.

Frederic Oladeind, the state commissioner for transportation, at a news conference on Wednesday, described the TMS as a traffic law compliance initiative.

According to Oladeinde, the TMS, a handheld device, allows for real-time capture of picture and video evidence of road traffic and vehicle compliance or violation as they occur.

He said in line with the Smart City status of the state, the innovation would align with traffic management structure on traffic law violations and compliance checks.

He believed it would help to resolve the perennial traffic gridlock issues caused by traffic violations within the state.

“The innovation will aid the eradication of fine-payment controversy between traffic law enforcement officers and violators, as only electronic payments guarantee the clearance of a violation from the violators’ list.

“An offender may choose to visit a traffic court and present the Violation Number for the violation he/she wishes to challenge.

“It will help in electronic verification of the authenticity of driving licences, vehicle licences and number plates, which will significantly assist in achieving the goal of clamp down on motorists with fake licences and number plates,” he said.

The commissioner said with the use of the TMS device, traffic law enforcement officials’ contact with offenders on the road would be reduced significantly.

He said that the officials would only face the duty of capturing violations, which would enable efficient and effective traffic management as their primary duty.

He said that residents would experience transparency at its peak with the use of the TMS, as it would expose in details the violations, with the provision of video and picture evidence.

According to him, such evidence will aid the resolution process and give specific financial penalties within the ambit of the law.

“I enjoin the good people of Lagos State to support the TMS initiative of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, as this is a pointer to better transportation sector, as promised at the beginning of this journey in the Year 2019,” said Oladeinde.