Lagos Imam charges Tinubu on accountability

Ridhwan Jamiu, Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque, on Friday charged President Bola Tinubu to uphold the virtues of accountability and responsibility, to both God and man, in the discharge of his roles as President.

Jamiu, in his sermon during the Jumat service at the Lagos Central Mosque on Friday, also urged Nigerians to uphold the virtues of gratitude to Allah during times of fortune and patient during adversity.

President Bola Tinubu who is currently observing his holidays in Lagos, had observed the Jumat prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos on Friday afternoon alongside the Muslim faithful.

It was the President’s first public outing since attending prayers at the Alausa Central Mosque last Friday, according to Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The Muslim Cleric also reminded the faithful that unwavering hope and faith are essential to believers, even in challenging circumstances.

Acknowledging the President’s presence, Imam Jamiu offered prayers for his success in leading Nigeria towards peace, security, and prosperity.

He also assured the President of the steadfast prayers and support of the Muslim Ummah as he governs the nation.

Imam Jamiu who said he was proud of President Tinubu achievements so far, recalled they had mobilised people to vote for the President during his campaigns

“I remember that we encouraged people to vote for you during the campaigns. We thank God that you have not disappointed us.

“We know you are capable. We know you have the sagacity. We know you are competent.

“We believe and pray that you are not going to disappoint us. May Allah continue to be with you. Allah has entrusted Nigeria to you and will ask you for this trust.

“Remember accountability and responsibility to the people. Responsibility is to the people, and accountability is to Allah when you return to Him.

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, ‘The most beloved of all people to Allah is the righteous and just leader.’

“We have seen righteousness in you and fairness and justice in you. Please keep it up and sustain it.

“You bear one of the names of Prophet Muhammad, Ahmed, someone who does what is praiseworthy. This name has been reflected in your past actions, and we hope it will reflect in your actions now,” Imam Jamiu said.

The President, spending the festive season in Lagos State, arrived in Nigeria’s commercial capital on December 18 after presenting the 2025 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

In honour of victims of the unfortunate stampedes in Oyo, Anambra States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which claimed lives, President Tinubu cancelled his public engagements, including a boat regatta, in Lagos last Saturday.

On December 23, the President hosted the maiden Presidential Media Chat at his Oyinkan Abayomi Drive Residence in Ikoyi. As part of the Christmas and holiday festivities, he also received private visitors daily.

Share