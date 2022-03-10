Lagos, IFMA collaborate to deepen occupational safety risk assessments for high-rise buildings

As part of its ongoing 2022 Zero Accident Campaign (ZAC), the Lagos State Safety Commission in collaboration with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) has commenced sensitization on occupational safety risk assessment of high-rise buildings across the state.

According to the Commission, this is to proactively address the ineffective safety management system in place across such facilities within Lagos State.

“Accidents at high-rise buildings often lead to fatalities, serious physical injuries, and loss of properties, which are avoidable if effective safety management systems are in place,” said Lanre Mojola, the director-general /CEO, Lagos State Safety Commission.

He posits that over the years, the lack of leadership commitment to safety issues, non-compliance to safety standards and guidelines, poor emergency preparedness plans have contributed to accidents such as fires, building collapses at high rise buildings.

In line with the Commission’s mandate to ensure safety of lives and properties in the State, Mojola said the sensitization and commencement of risk assessment at high rise buildings will help to reduce to a significant level physical injuries, fatalities and property damage that may lead to lawsuits, reputational damage, and huge compensation.

Read also: Lagos may soon experience fifth COVID wave – Health Commissioner

He further stated that the scope of the assessments will include risks associated with fire, vertical transportation equipment, explosions arising from chemical/hazards storage, persons trapped in lifts and disease outbreaks amongst others.

“The collaboration of LSC and IFMA Nigeria will help in improving the occupational health and safety of occupants in high rise buildings and also reduce risks associated with the built environment. It is expected that this risk assessment exercise will lead to various implementable recommendations proffered by accredited professionals,” said Segun Adebayo, president, IFMA, Nigeria Chapter.

According to Adebayo, the initiative is in line with the renewed purpose of the IFMA as regards strategic collaboration with public institutions towards an excellent operation of facility management practice in the built environment.

He posits that IFMA will also put together templates to identify the hazards associated with high-rise buildings and determine the risk level of the hazards. The Association will also evaluate and analyse the identified hazards and review the risk assessment and risk management process of high-rise buildings within the state.