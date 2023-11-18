Lagos husbands face rising violence at home

The Lagos State Government has expressed concern over a surge in domestic violence against men, with 340 cases reported in the past year alone.

Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), disclosed the alarming trend in the agency’s quarterly report. She highlighted that the reported cases have steadily increased over the past year.

“We are deeply concerned about the rise in domestic violence against men,” Vivour-Adeniyi stated. “This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed urgently.”

Between September 2022 and July 2023, 340 men reported experiencing domestic violence perpetrated by their wives. This represents a significant increase from the 281 cases reported in 2022.

Vivour-Adeniyi attributed the rise in cases to several factors, including increased awareness of domestic violence, improved reporting mechanisms, and a growing willingness among men to come forward.

The DSVA is actively addressing the issue by providing support services to victims of domestic violence, both men and women. The agency also educates the public about domestic violence and promotes healthy relationships.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to address the issue of domestic violence,” Vivour-Adeniyi said. “We believe everyone has the right to live in a safe and violence-free home.”