Lagos High Courts signed documents on Saturdays in 1973 – Atiku’s aides

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s aides on Sunday, revealed that Lagos State High Courts actually signed official documents on Saturdays, in 1973.

Paul Ibe, leading a team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate to explain why Atiku’s affidavit was signed on a Saturday in 1973, said their investigations revealed that the Courts signed other official documents on Saturdays in 1973.

Ibe who was reacting to reports by President Bola Tinubu’s loyalists who alleged that Atiku Abubakar’s affidavit was forged, over the discovery that it was signed on a Saturday, noted that it was normal at that time for the court in Lagos to sign such documents on Saturdays.

“We conducted research into the registry of the Lagos State high courts in the same year, 1973, to see if it was really an absurdity to have court papers signed on a Saturday.

“The outcome of our findings showed clearly that there are court papers that were signed on Saturdays in the year 1973! Atiku Abubakar’s affidavit was not the only one signed on Saturday as the corn-men would want you to believe.