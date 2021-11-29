Lagos govt warns trucks in Ijora axis enroute Tin Can

Lagos State government has warned all trucks that have chosen to go to Tin Can port through Ijora axis to desist forthwith

The state government says it has noted that trucks going towards Tin Can still went through Ijora axis, stressing that such errant trucks would not be given access from Ijora Olopa and Sifax any longer.

“It is important to note that any Tin Can bound truck found along Ijora axis will be apprehended and confiscated,” the statement warned further.

The statement, signed by Toyin Fayinka, Special Adviser to the state governor on Transportation, added that such trucks’ numbers would be forwarded to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for disabling.

The enforcement of this directive, according to Fayinka, would commence tomorrow, Monday, November 29, 2021.

After what seemed a sustainable return of sanity on ijora-Apapa axis following full implementation of the call up system, the axis has started seeing build-up of traffic due to trucks activities.

For that reason, Apapa residents and businesses are being put on edge, more so as repair work on Stadium flyover has narrowed driving space in Surulere with ripple effect on Apapa and environ.