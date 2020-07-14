Lagos govt, development partners to lead conversations to mark World Youth Skills Day

The Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) is organising a 2-hour webinar on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 10 am-12 pm to commemorate the World Youth Skill Day celebration with the rest of the world.

The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘THE NEW NORM: Implications of the Pandemic on Jobs & Future Skills Development’, is on the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the global economy.

The 2020 International Youth Skill Day webinar will seek to review the current realities and implications for the job market, spotlight the new normal and the future of work in Nigeria, highlights the emerging skillsets for the new decade, as well as rethink the quality and relevance of education and the acquisition of technical/vocational skills in a thrift-world economy like ours.

The event will feature Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, as keynote speaker, while Ndidi Nwuneli, cofounder, AACE Food Processing and Distribution Company, is lead speaker.

Panellists include Adeoye Fadeyibi, managing director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Adenike Adekanbi, general manager, Infrastructure Assets Management Agency, Lagos State, and Tobia Wolfgarten, team lead, TVET GIZ, while Olatunbosun Alake, special adviser, Innovation & Technology, Lagos State, will moderate the session.

The Lagos State government through its Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) is championing the conversation through a webinar to celebrate the enterprising nature of the Nigerian youth with regard to Lagos State, discuss sustainable solutions to the technical and vocational education of Nigerian youths, foster a platform to engage and partner with relevant stakeholders on the need to enhance the acquisition of the requisite skill set to thrive in a ravaged economy and to engage youths substantially on the new normal and the way forward.

The expected participants are stakeholders drawn from the technical education sector, the private sector (employers of labour), academia, community leaders, LASG technical college officers, representatives from the Ministry of Education, as well as parents and students.