Lagos govt announces traffic diversion at Ikorodu roundabout

In a move to advance the ongoing Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout, the Lagos State Government has declared a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital starting from Thursday, August 17.

This diversion is aimed at facilitating the finalization of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course for the new slip road.

The announcement, communicated by Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, signifies the government’s commitment to enhancing local traffic flow and urban mobility.

See the full statement below:

LASG ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC DIVERSION FOR JUNCTION IMPROVEMENT WORKS AT IKORODU ROUNDABOUT

In continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for; the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, 17th August, 2023.

Alternative route that would be available for Motorists during the construction period is stated below;

Traffic inbound Ikorodu General Hospital shall be diverted into the slip road, to access Hospital road from Polaris Bank, onward General Hospital.

ADVISORY

Motorists are implored to be patient as the lane closure is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.

E-signed;

Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Transportation.