Lagos Governor, Finance Minister, Prince Harry, Meghan, others for Global Citizen Live Saturday

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to join Global Citizen Live on Saturday, 25th September, according to the international advocacy organization, Global Citizen.

Timed to the UN General Assembly, ahead of the G20 and UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties COP26 meetings, Global Citizen Live will be a global moment of unity across six continents. Artists, luminaries, dignitaries, and citizens in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney, and more will call on governments, corporations, and philanthropists to make new commitments to defend the planet & defeat poverty, focusing on climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

While Sanwo-Olu and Ahmed join Global Citizen Live in Lagos, Prince Harry and Meghan will be at the New York City event, as they continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity, said the organisation in a statement. Also appearing as part of the global broadcast event are United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed; World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong; and Head of the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, Strive Masiyiwa.

Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, while TV personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nancy Isime will host the event. Sho Madjozi and Muzi will perform from Johannesburg; Angelique Kidjo from Paris, and Burna Boy from New York. South African TV Personality and Global Citizen Advocate Bonang Matheba and South African Actress, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and Global Citizen Advocate Nomzamo Mbatha to be featured as presenters at the New York City Festival.

Global Citizen Live events will be broadcast across Africa from 25th September 2021 on television, radio, and online: In Nigeria, the broadcast will be live on Wazobia Max TV, Wazobia TV (DStv 259), Cool Fm and Nigeria Info radio starting on 25th September from 6pm West Africa Time.

Global Citizen Live calls on leaders to deliver by September: 1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org, businesses to help curb emissions through joining the Race to Zero and pledging 1 billion additional trees by 2022 in support of the 1t.org ambition to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees this decade.

The campaign also calls on the wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries and sharing of 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries. “The G7 and EU to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately with those most in need, support the proposal to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries — and for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to share mRNA technology with the new WHO-backed mRNA technology transfer hub based in South Africa”.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Access Bank in Nigeria, alongside global partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives, the statement further said.