Lagos extends free hypertension, diabetes screening by 2 weeks

The Lagos state government has extended its ongoing free hypertension and diabetes screening campaign, by two weeks.

It will now run until Sunday, 17th November 2024, according to Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health.

He urged Lagos, residents, to leverage the extension to undergo the critical health screenings available across all general hospitals and primary health centres in the state.

Abayomi emphasised the importance of health screenings in combating the diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which contribute significantly to the disease burden in Nigeria.

“By extending this campaign, we are encouraging more residents to come forward and ‘know their numbers’ so they can take proactive steps in controlling their blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” he said in an official statement released on Wednesday.

He added that early detection and management of these conditions are vital to reducing the risk of serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

He explained that the “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers” campaign is part of the national initiative by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum implemented through the Commissioners for Health Forum, aimed at screening 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and diabetes.

“Launched on 28th October 2024, the campaign has already screened thousands of residents across Lagos State and Nigeria. The initiative underscores the Lagos State Government’s commitment to prioritizing the health of its residents and preventing chronic diseases through early diagnosis and effective health management”, Abayomi said.

He disclosed that government officials, including the Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State; Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor and members of the state executive council led participation in the screening exercise.

With the extension, screenings will continue daily from 9 am, the commissioner said, noting that the designated sites are planned to ensure easy access for all residents.

Speaking in the same vein, Kemi Ogunyemi, the special adviser to the governor on health, also urged residents to leverage the extension, saying the campaign offers a vital opportunity for residents to assess their health status at no cost.

“Hypertension and diabetes may not show early symptoms, which is why routine checks are essential for everyone, especially for those aged 40 and above or with a family history of these conditions,” she said. “Taking charge of your health is a commitment to a better future”.

