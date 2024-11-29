Lagos environment commissioner tasks Lagosians on cleanliness

Waste on Lagos road

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, has expressed concerns over waste mismanagement and poor hygiene in the city, emphasising the shared responsibility of residents in maintaining a cleaner Lagos.

In a post shared on social media, Wahab addressed complaints about Lagos being dirty or odorous, attributing the situation to widespread disregard for environmental rules. He highlighted issues such as indiscriminate waste dumping, drainage blockages, and open defecation as primary contributors to the city’s environmental problems.

“If anything, this is the sum total of our collective irresponsibility,” Wahab said, pointing to the need for behavioral changes among residents to tackle these challenges.

The commissioner stated that the Lagos State Government would no longer tolerate acts of indiscipline in waste disposal, urging residents to utilise the city’s waste collection system and cooperate with assigned Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators. Wahab warned that flouting these rules will now carry grave consequences.

He also appealed to the public to refrain from defecating or urinating on roadsides and other public spaces, reiterating the government’s commitment to enforcing waste management regulations and fostering a culture of environmental accountability.

Share