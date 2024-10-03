Lagos empowers 2,500 graduates to bridge workplace skill gaps

… commits to creating, harnessing talents for growth

The Lagos State has empowered 2,500 graduates through its Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) to bridge workplace mismatch-skill gaps, and help youth acquire essential expertise, and create avenues to harness talents that will drive its economy forward.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State made this known on Wednesday, at Alausa during the onboarding ceremony of the beneficiaries of the 2024 GIPP.

The governor who was represented by Kadri Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State said the state is committed to fostering an enabling environment for youth development.

“For us in Lagos State, my administration is committed to fostering an enabling environment for youth development. We will continue to explore innovative ways to support young people and ensure we harness the untapped potential of our graduates.

“Through initiatives such as GIPP, we’re not only helping you acquire essential skills, but also creating a pipeline of talents that will drive our economy forward,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu in congratulating the beneficiaries, said the programme is more than just a placement initiative but an investment in young and brilliant minds who will shape the future of the state and by extension, Nigeria at large.

Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, the commissioner for wealth creation and employment said the 2024 GIPP marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey to empower the youth and strengthen the employability landscape across Lagos.

Besides, he said that the programme is a move towards building a robust and sustainable economy through youth empowerment and skill development.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to youth empowerment. This programme is more than just internship, it’s part of a broader vision to reduce unemployment, develop our human capital, and ensure the state remains at the forefront of economic growth and development in Nigeria,” he said.

Ajigbotafe urged the onboarding GIPP graduants to be diligent, proactive and adaptable. “These internships are stepping stones to bigger opportunities. How you perform, how you engage, and how you develop yourself during this period will play a significant role in your future career path,” he told graduants.

Innocent Oseghe, the managing partner at human capital partners pledged the commitment of his firm in collaborating with the state to develop human capitals.

“It’s not that there are no jobs, but there’re no qualified people to take up the available jobs, hence, it’s essential to upskill the youngsters,” he noted.

Oseghe said HCP is partnering with 187 firms to ensure the programme is a success, hence, he admonished the graduants to optmise their internship opportunity.

In his goodwill message, Adeyinka Adeyemi, the managing director of Intermarc encouraged the 2,500 youth who are waiting for their internship placement to consistently imbibe the culture of personal development, and training, among others.

Chinyere Almona, director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) represented by Taiwo Alausa counseled the graduants to embrace positive attitude in their places of internship.

“The choice you make can help set you up for success or otherwise. Take advantage of the opportunity, because without the right attitude, knowledge and skills alone will not take you up there,” he noted.

Samuel Ogbimi, a graduate of Energy and Petroleum Studies from Novena University, Kwale in Delta State applauded the Lagos State government for the initiative.

Ogbimi said the programme has made him much more prepared to excel in the workplace.

“I learned workplace ethics, conflict, financial and project managements, among others. I’m ready and well equipped to rule my world in the workplace,” he said.

Similarly, Abeeb Animashaun, a graduate of Agric-Economics from the University of Ilorin said he was delighted to have passed through the three weeks training which according to him has added value to his person.

“I learned soft-skills, communication and networking skills, among others. I can’t wait for the posting, besides, I will be glad if I’m posted to any of these firms, KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, or any of oil firms,” he said.

Temitayo Ibrahim, a graduate of English Language from Kwara State University said the experience was transformative, and has helped develop her personally and professionally.

“I look forward to working in a media house; my experience in the three weeks of intensive training has inculcated in me skills such as time management, team work and self organisation. And I’m certain to make a career success from the training,” she said.

The GIPP was designed to address one of the most pressing challenges facing young graduates today, the gap between academic qualifications and workplace readiness.

It was birthed in 2017/18, and it has recorded a huge success. The 2024 set is the third phase, while a total of 4,000 graduants have so far benefited from the programme.

