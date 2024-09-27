Lagos emerging global tourism, entertainment destination — Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic and financial centre, is working towards securing a place among the top tourism destinations globally, Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, has said.

Aregbe said the emerging status of the state, was part of the current administration’s THEMES+ Agenda, noting that one of its core objectives was to reflect the vibrant culture, growth, and shared experiences that make the city unique.

In a statement on Thursday, the SA explained that Lagos’ dynamic tourism offerings were being enhanced to help the state achieve its desired status.

“As Lagos positions itself as Africa’s

entertainment and tourism capital, it is not just a hub for music, but also for film, visual arts, food experiences, family-friendly events, beach activities, and vibrant nightlife.

“Lagos is working towards becoming one of the top 10 entertainment and tourism destinations globally.

“Lagos is not just ready for the world; it is prepared to lead, setting new standards in family-friendly entertainment and tourism that will resonate for years to come”, he said.

According to the SA, the government is committed to creating a balance with events that include child-friendly attractions, family festivals, interactive workshops, and cultural showcases that cater to visitors of all ages.

Aregbe also highlighted the importance of tourism and entertainment in boosting the local economy.

“We are not competing with our citizens; we are complementing their efforts by providing the necessary logistics and support to help them reach global standards,” he noted.

The special adviser explained that the public-private collaboration aims to create a peaceful and safe environment where tourism can thrive, uniting various stakeholders in the entertainment and tourism industries.

He assured Lagosians and visitors that the state government is dedicated to providing a seamless experience at all tourist hubs.

“This exciting lineup is expected to stimulate the hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors while attracting local and international investors,” he added.