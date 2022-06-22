Lagos community backs drainage work at Isheri-Oshun/Jakande

The landlords and residents of Peace Home Valley Estate CDA and Unity Estate CDA have expressed their support for the Lagos State ministry of environment and water resources on the construction of Isheri-Oshun/Jakande Estate drainage system in 6E, Oshodi/Isolo local government area.

Ikechukwu Ezeonyeka, chairman, Community Development Associations (CDA), Peace Home Valley, speaking on the development, said the estate supports and stands with the ministry on the ongoing construction.

He noted that the estate also supports the enforcement of the removal of contraventions along the drainage, according to the 2014 chart and alignment markings by the then drainage director and surveyor.

“We support the ministry on the ongoing construction by Messers Worthwhile Venture Limited of the channel, which we believe will eradicate flood at OkeAfa, Bucknor, and Ejigbo environs,” he added.

Reacting to the recent protests and court process by some individuals in the area, the CDA chairman, Unity Estate, Awansu, CDA secretary, Peace Home Valley, Adeshina Ajibike, Majekodunmi, Odeigah both residents of the community, said the community was not part of the protest, which they alleged was being sponsored by some residents who are blocking the channel route.