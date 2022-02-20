Lagos committed to quality service to God, humanity – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration was committed to rendering quality service to God and humanity, making life better for residents and supporting a unifying platform to promote unity among the residents of the State.

He called on Lagosians, especially public office holders to serve God and humanity, saying his administration is making life better and comfortable for the residents of Lagos State in line with the THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos as its own way of serving God and humanity.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the statements at the Interdenominational Divine Service organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at The Apostolic Church Headquarters, Ketu,

Speaking on the theme of the service ‘Choose you this day whom you will serve’ (Joshua 24:15), Governor Sanwo-Olu said there was no better service than the one to humanity and therefore, urged leaders, especially spiritual and political leaders to use their offices to serve the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Grand Patron of Lagos State CAN, said rendering service to humanity is also rendering service to God, noting that “As Christians, there is no better service to God than the one you render to humanity. It is only through this that you can serve God. There is no better service than that given to mankind.”

In his Sermon, the Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins stressed the need for the people and leaders to embrace unity and fidelity in their lives, state and nation, as well as service to humanity.

Bishop Martins, who was represented by Rev. Fr. Jacob Usman, said a total commitment to serving God and humanity demands devotion, discipline and holiness. He, therefore, charged religious leaders, public office holders and people of Lagos and Nigerians, in general, to serve God faithfully.

The Cleric, who noted that it was impossible to serve two masters together, urged people to choose God irrespective of what they may be passing through in their life, family and nation.

In his address, the Chairman of Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria, Rt. Revd Dr. Stephen Adegbite, said leaders in the Church and State have a tremendous responsibility to prepare young people and old to serve God better than before.

He said: “As in the days of Joshua, so it is with us today. As parents, one of the choices we must make is whether or not we are going to prepare our young ones to serve the Lord.

“It is part of our responsibilities as leaders in the Church and State to prepare our young people and old to serve God better than before, especially in these challenging years of the pandemic.

“Let us ask God to give us the grace to serve Him better and let us be ready and prepare to surrender all our life to God as a nation, as a people and pray for our children to serve God wholeheartedly.”