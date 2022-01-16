Traffic to be disrupted as Lagos closes Marine Bridge for repairs

For the next 79 days, starting from Monday, January 17, 2022, the popular Marine Bridge, linking Ijora and Apapa, Lagos, would be partially closed for emergency repair works, a development likely to disrupt traffic flow on that route.

Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State Commissioner for transportation, in a statement on Sunday, said the closure would enable the federal ministry of works and housing to carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge.

According to Oladeinde, the temporary closure of the bridge would be in two sections: Apapa outbound, which would be repaired between January 17 and March 9, and Apapa inbound section, scheduled for between March 10, and April 2, 2022.

Highlighting the alternative routes, the commissioner stated that traffic outbound Apapa would be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between RRS point and Total Bridge, adding that motorists using lighter vehicles would be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil filling station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of service lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total under-bridge to further their journeys.

For inbound Apapa, motorists during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, Oladeinde explained, would be diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS point.

He also added that motorists using lighter vehicles would be allowed to descend towards Total under-bridge and make use of Fire Service road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil filling station, while those heading towards Apapa would make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF using Mobil filling station service lane.

Oladeinde said that palliative repair works have been carried out on all the alternative routes to ameliorate the effect of traffic and deployment of Lagos State Traffic Management personnel (LASTMA) to manage the diversion plan.

The statement implored motorists to be patient as the measures taken were aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.