Lagos Business School appoints Professor Olayinka David-West as her new dean

Lagos Business School (LBS) has appointed Professor Olayinka David-West as her new Dean, effective January 2025. Professor David-West will succeed Professor Chris Ogbechie, who served as Dean since January 2021.

Professor David-West becomes the fifth Dean of LBS and the second woman to hold this position, following in the footsteps of Professor Enase Okonedo, who served as Dean from 2009 to 2020.

Professor David-West brings extensive experience and expertise to her new role. Prior to her appointment, she served as Associate Dean at LBS, driving academic and strategic initiatives.

Professor David-West holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from Manchester Business School and a Master of Science (MSc) in Business Systems Analysis and Design from City University, London.

Her academic credentials are complemented by professional certifications, including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT).

As the Associate Dean at Lagos Business School, Professor Olayinka David-West is a renowned expert in information systems, digital transformation, and financial inclusion. With over 30 years of experience in the IT and financial services industry, she has established herself as a thought leader and passionate advocate for inclusive finance ¹.

Professor David-West’s research focuses on policy and strategic management interventions toward digitally transformed businesses and society. She has published journal articles and spoken at fintech and finance-related conferences, cementing her reputation as a leading voice in digital transformation and financial inclusion.

Professor David-West has published extensively in top-tier journals on digital transformation and innovation, led various executive education programs and research projects, and received prestigious academic awards.

Under her leadership, LBS is poised to continue her commitment to excellence in business education and research, fostering a new generation of leaders equipped to tackle Africa’s complex challenges.

Lagos Business School is a premier business school in Africa, offering executive education programs, MBA and Doctorate degrees. LBS is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Association of African Business Schools (AABS), and Association of MBAs (AMBA) and is ranked among the top 50 global business schools in the Financial Times Executive Education ranking. Lagos Business School is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Professor David-West has led various initiatives, including the Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Financial Services (SIDFS) program, which aims to enhance financial inclusion in Nigeria. She has also served as Academic Director of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University, providing capacity-building programs and support services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Professor David-West has been recognized for her contributions to the financial technology industry, and she was featured in the Tech Women of Lagos exhibition as one of the leading women in Nigeria’s financial technology industry. She has also been profiled in FintechTimes as a leading financial inclusion expert in Africa. Professor David-West serves on the boards of several organizations, including Sterling Bank, Accion Microfinance Bank, Cenfri, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited and BusinessDay Media Limited. Her expertise and guidance have been invaluable to these institutions.

