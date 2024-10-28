Lagos begins enforcement of e-call up system in LFTZ

The Lagos State government has begun the implementation and enforcement of the newly deployed e-call-up system in the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) to effectively manage the influx of trucks within the axis.

Sola Giwa, the special adviser to the state government on transportation, who disclosed this on Sunday, said that the initiative was crucial to preventing chaotic traffic conditions and indiscriminate parking.

This, Giwa said, would help to preserve the rising real estate value and ensure smooth operations along the Ibeju-Lekki axis.

He also disclosed that the state government would oversee traffic management and enforcement of the new system, adding that the e-call-up platform would regulate the entry and exit of both wet and dry cargo trucks into the free trade zone, and in turn, enhance operational efficiency and congestion reduction.

He said over the past few days, representatives from the ministry of transportation had actively engaged key stakeholders, including Pinnacle, Dangote, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Free Zone, Lekki Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to discuss the deployment of the technology and ensure that all parties align with its effective use.

“My office is committed to proactively addressing the imminent challenges associated with increased truck activities in the Lekki Free Trade Zone,” Giwa said.

This initiative is a significant step towards sustainable development in the region, ensuring that the Ibeju-Lekki axis remains conducive for commerce and real estate investment.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

