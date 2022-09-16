Lagos assures more support to grow cooperative societies

The Lagos State government has assured of extending more support to the Lagos State Cooperative Federation, (LASCOFED), the umbrella body of cooperative societies in the state.

Abiola Okanlawon Moshood-Olowu, the special adviser to the governor on commerce, industry and cooperatives, gave the assurance while receiving the executives of LASCOFED led by its president, Oladipo Sobule, on a courtesy visit to his office recently.

Moshood-Olowu described LASCOFED as an important stakeholder in the drive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to empower the citizenry as articulated in its T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

“The importance of LASCOFED is well known to all, especially the cooperative movement in the State and that is why the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has identified LASCOFED as a major partner and stakeholder in the economic development of the state.”

While charging the cooperative executives to be above board in their administration, the special adviser expressed the willingness of the state government to consider the various requests of LASCOFED such as the provision of a Revolving Fund to enhance its operations and a parcel of land for the construction of low-income housing units for members and non-members.

He further pledged to meet with the appropriate authorities towards the successful organisation of the proposed cooperative festival.

“Government will support any initiatives that will improve the economy”, he said.

Adetutu Ososanya, the permanent secretary, ministry of commerce, industry and cooperatives, harped on the need for LASCOFED to improve on its engagement with the government, through the ministry, saying the Sanwo-Olu’s administration was a listening government.

“I want to say that the Revolving Fund is doable. I also charge the LASCOFED leadership to engage experts for proper appraisal of the proposed low-cost housing project for members, saying the project will complement the great strides the State Government has achieved in the provision of housing for the citizenry.”

Earlier, the LASCOFED president, Oladipo Sobule, hailed the state government for the support being extended to the federation, which in return, the leadership is complementing by serving as a link between cooperative societies in the state and the government.

“Cooperatives play great roles in economic empowerment of the people and it is a strong social platform which government can leverage on to implement any social services that will have a great impact across the state.

“On our own, we have a cooperative festival coming up in November, which is a programme to incentivise the cooperatives.

However, we still need government support for the Revolving Fund to deepen the operations of the cooperative societies while we are working to key into the social housing schemes for which we need land to build low-cost houses for members and non-members”, said Sobule