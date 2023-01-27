Lagos announces 10 weeks of traffic diversion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos State government has notified motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway of planned 10-week traffic diversion on the expressway, beginning from Monday, January 30 to April 15, 2023.

A statement from the state government quotes its commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, as saying that the road diversion was to enable the Federal Ministry of Works (FMW) continue its rehabilitation work on the expressway.

Traffic will be diverted at the Old Tollgate to Berger section of the expressway, according to the commissioner, who added that the rehabilitation work would be carried out in short segments to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

He said that traffic on the Ibadan-bound carriageway would be narrowed to two lanes to allow for the reconstruction of half of the same carriageway.

“The U-turn in front of the Lagos State Emergency Centre would be temporarily closed to traffic; motorists on the expressway would be diverted to the next U-turn at the Old Toll Gate by the traffic control point,” the commissioner said.

Oladeinde explained that traffic from CMD Road intending to connect 7UP and motorways on the Lagos-bound carriageway would make use of the Old Tollgate/Traffic Point U–turn as well.

He said that trucks and heavy-duty vehicles would be diverted to Ojota Interchange, while the traffic on CMD Road inbound the expressway would be diverted to the entry point beside the FMW weigh bridge to access the expressway on a contra flow.

“The exit route to the expressway by Caleb International School will be temporarily shut; CMD Road will be used as alternative for the displaced Ibadan-bound traffic,” the commissioner said.

He advised motorists to shun indiscriminate stopping, waiting and parking along CMD Road, saying that this would complement the efforts of the traffic management team that would be deployed to manage vehicular movement.

He assured that signages with directions would be mounted along the road to guide motorists.