Lagos airport hotel commences investigation on fire incident

The Management of the Lagos Airport Hotel Limited has said they have commenced investigation on the recent fire incident that gutted some rooms in the staff lay-over of the hotel.

This is also as the hotel assured that there is no cause for alarm, assuring loyal customers of safety and security.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, on Monday, doused a raging fire that gutted some sections of the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Lagos.

The fire which started about noon saw staff and guests at the popular hotel responding first with frantic efforts to put out the fire as lodgers and guests ran to safety.

In a statement by Folashade Awe, the acting general manager, made available to the press, she confirmed that the incident of the fire outbreak was in one of the layover rooms in an administrative section far from the customers service blocks, adding that no life was lost.

“Although, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report, it might likely be as a result of electric spark,” she stated.

Awe stated that the hotel operates on a high level of general safety and discipline and wishes to correct the impression that the whole hotel was on fire.

She reiterated that only a small portion of the staff lay-over that is isolated from the hotel service rooms were affected and the incident does not in any way affect daily operations of the Hotel.

She, however assured the public that thorough investigation is ongoing and necessary measures will be put in place to forestall a future occurrence.

On Monday, Margaret Adeseye, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service stated that upon arrival at the scene the raging fire was stopped from causing further damage beyond the affected six rooms before the fire was eventually put out, saving adjoining structures and the veteran hotel.

“While the cause of the Fire is being investigated, there was however, no record of casualty in the unfortunate incident. The building affected is actually a staff quarters,” Adeseye stated.