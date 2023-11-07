Lagos: 5 places to eat on the Mainland without breaking the bank

There are amazing places to eat in Lagos that won’t break the bank. Here are five locations on the mainland that serve up meals that are delicious and pocket-friendly.

Rhapsody at Ikeja City Mall

Rhapsody is a popular spot for a reason. Their food is affordable and delicious. Their chicken wings, chips, ice cream sundae, steak burger, and jollof rice are all must-tries. They also have a great bar if you’re just looking for drinks like mocktails and cocktails.

Essence by the Grid

Essence by the Grid is a cosy place to enjoy a great meal. The space is a bit small, so it’s not ideal for private conversations, but the food is worth it. We highly recommend the jollof rice and wings. The cocktails and pastries are also delicious. You’ll find this restaurant at 15a Sasegbon Street, Ikeja GRA.

355 at Jara Mall

355 is one of the best restaurant chains in Nigeria. Their spaghetti was amazing, and the chicken was everything and more. If you are a cocktail lover, you’ll be impressed. It’s also quite affordable; the budget for one person is about ₦15,000.

Alice Garden

If you’re in the mood for something different, Alice Garden is a great option. This Chinese/Korean restaurant serves up large portions of delicious food. We love the variety of teas and cakes you can eat there. The customer service is also top-notch, and their prices are affordable. The decor is very beautiful as it looks like a garden, so you can take many Instagram-worthy pictures.

Calabar Kitchen

Craving Nigerian local cuisine? Calabar Kitchen is the place to go. Their generous portions of soups and stews are packed with flavourful meat and fish, and the waiters are always friendly and attentive. Whether you’re in the mood for afang, egusi, oha soup, pounded yam, or fufu, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at Calabar Kitchen.

So, next time you’re looking for a great meal, check out one of these five places on the Lagos Mainland. You won’t be disappointed!

Additional Tips:

If you’re on a tight budget, ask about the daily specials. Many restaurants offer discounted meals on certain days of the week.

If you’re looking for a quick bite, many restaurants on this list offer take-out and delivery services.

If you’re unsure what to order, ask your waiter for recommendations.