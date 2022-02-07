Lafarge establishes driving institute in Ogun to curb truck-induced accidents, deaths

As part of measures to reduce truck-induced accidents on the road and ensure effective road safety in the country, Lafarge Africa PLC has established a truck driving institute at the Ewekoro cement plant in Ogun state.

The establishment of the Driving Institute, which is the second driving school after that of Mfamosing cement plant in Cross River state inaugurated in 2017, will offer the drivers who have enrolled in the institute industry-leading training programmes tailored towards the needs of Nigerian heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) such as trucks, trailers and articulated vehicles.

Speaking at the launch of the institute at Ewekoro at the weekend, Khaled El Dokani, Country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc noted that the establishment of the driving institute showed Lafarge’s commitment to improving health and safety within its operations by reducing number of deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roads.

He said, “At Lafarge, we recognize that we have a job to do in improving road safety and we are committed to investing in safety innovation, both within our organisation and along our supply chain. We see safety as key to creating sustainable and profitable operations, boosting productivity and increasing operational efficiencies and business performance in a tangible way.

“Data received from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) showed that between August 2020 and June 2021, 1,070 crashes involving heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) such as trucks, trailers and articulated vehicles occurred.

“One major way to reduce road-related incidents and achieve our goal is to raise the standard of driver training in our operation and ensure drivers think about safety first and always while on the road.

“Embedding a strong culture of road safety at the heart of HVG drivers is paramount. This requires the right training and coaching to understand the risks involved in performing their task, shape their behaviours and to develop safety processes.”

“As an organisation, our ambitions remain the same as they did when the first Lafarge Driving Institute was established in 2017: efficient, sustainable and safe road transport. There is no denying the fact that we’ve had a good run these past few years. With the opening of this new centre, we are now extending the same amazing opportunity to more people by bringing it to the southwest.”

Earlier, Caleb Yerima, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC), Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Itori Unit, Ewekoro, commended the company for highly impactful interventions that continue to cater for the needs of host communities and also their zeal towards gender equality.

“We want to appreciate Lafarge for this initiative and making it necessary to provide an institution in our environment that will improve driving culture. Lafarge has contributed in making this route motorable, and with this training it will further enhance it.

“Anyone that is privileged to be trained is expected to put the training into use and we are very happy to even hear that women are coming on board, this of course will develop and build confidence in our women.”

Also, Dotun Oderinde, chairman, Ewekoro Community Relations Committee (CRC), who spoke on behalf of the 12 Ewekoro host communities, described the project as essential life support for the people of Ewekoro, while also reiterating that the driving institute will give room for more qualified truck drivers.

He lauded the cement company’s management for promoting community development, especially its palliative measures and providing jobs for the people.