LABS by ARM to host Mitchell Elegbe, Aituaz Kola-Oladapo, others on Business Webinar

As the second edition of LABS by ARM continues, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM), in partnership with the Ventures Platform (VP) is extending some of the values of the program to entrepreneurs across Africa through the Ecosystem Dialogue, and Startup Insight Series respectively.

The Ecosystem Dialogue Series (EDS) is a platform for conversations between policymakers, advocators, and members of the startup community to discuss policies and innovations that startups can leverage, while Startup Insights is a mentorship series that brings experienced entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate professionals (with prominent success stories) together with startup founders to explore deep industry and entrepreneurship insights.

However, due to the current global COVID-19 pandemic, these two events will hold as webinars (online conferences) this year.

On Thursday, 23rd of April 2020 at 2 PM, The Ecosystem Dialogue Series will host Aituaz Kola-Oladejo (Executive Director, Financial Services Innovators) and Henrietta Bankole-Olusina (Managing Director, ARM Financial Advisers) over a Zoom call to discuss how Startups can leverage ARM & the Industry Innovation Sandbox to build their products.

Furthermore, on Friday the 24th of April 2020, The Startup Insights series will be hosted by Mitchell Elegbe (Founder and CEO of the Interswitch Group) over a Zoom call at 4 PM. For two (2) hours, Mitchell will mentor entrepreneurs on startup funding and much more. The theme of the event is “Why Startup Capital is Necessary, But Not Sufficient”.

Although the Ecosystem Dialogue Series is specifically geared to practitioners in the FinTech industry in Nigeria, all entrepreneurs and corporate executives are invited to the two public webinars. To register for the events, please visit ARM’s pages on social media @ARMengage for more details. After registration, links to the webinars will be emailed to respondents accordingly.

Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM)

Established in 1994 as an asset management firm, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most innovative and respected non-bank financial institutions with a focus on Traditional Asset Management and Specialized Funds.

ARM is a leading investment management firm that provides a diverse range of asset management services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, foundations and charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers. See www.arm.com.ng for more details.

Ventures Platform

Ventures Platform is creating Inclusive and Sustainable wealth in Africa, by building the capacity of African Entrepreneurs and Innovators leveraging technology to create sustainable solutions to the most urgent problems on the continent. They are one of the most active early-stage investors on the continent.

Ventures Platform also works with big corporations in driving innovation internally and in building lasting relationships with the startup ecosystem to help fuel business growth and achieve innovation goals.

www.venturesplatform.com

LABS by ARM

LABS by ARM is a 12-week Accelerator program by Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) in partnership with the Ventures Platform designed to fund and support compelling fintech startups solving key problems in the financial services industry, unlocking verticals and new markets thereby changing how users access and consume financial services.

The current edition is funding and actively supporting the fintech startups: TRUESAVER, OWOAFARA, RISE, KWABA, and QUANTIS FINANCE.