Labour Party’s legal team meets INEC on election materials inspection

The legal team of the Labour Party (LP), comprising about 60 legal practitioners are meeting officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The meeting aims at discussing modalities for inspecting the voting equipment used for the February 25, 2023, presidential election, sources close to the matter said.

LP’s legal team led by Livy Uzoukwu, a former attorney general of Imo State and lawyers who will update journalists after the meeting holding at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.