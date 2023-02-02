Labour party will sack airport managers not meeting global standards – Utomi

Pat Utomi, renowned political economist, a professor and a party member of the Labour Party has disclosed that if the party is voted into power, it will sack any airport manager, managing an airport that does not measure up to international standards after six months.

Utomi disclosed this on Thursday during quarterly Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative Business Breakfast Meeting in Lagos themed: ‘Aviation in Nigeria Beyond 2023 General Election Challenges & Prospects’.

According to the professor, there is no reason why Nigerian airports should not be properly managed to provide common services that meet up to international standards.

“If we get into government, we would fire any airport manger if in six months, the airport he manages does meet standards seen in other parts of the world.

“What is so difficult about having a toilet that is clean that people can use at our airports? Our politics should be about detailing how things happen and how people should be held accountable if it does not happen. We travel all over the world and come back to see something different. This will no longer be allowed,” Utomi said.

Speaking on some of the plans of the party for the aviation industry, Utomi said the party plans to build many cities in Nigeria and link these cities using intermodal transport systems.

He said there has to be rail systems and small propeller aircraft and airports linked to these hubs, adding that the aviation industry has to be positioned to drive these developments.

Utomi said the biggest challenge to development in Nigeria is weak institutions.

“This is no longer the moment for politics of transactions. It is time to redeem the nation. When people know there are consequences for their actions, then they will begin to do the right things,” he added.

He said once a government insist on the rule of law, institutions will begin to do what is right.

Also speaking at the event, Gabriel Olowo, president of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative said a major issue that should be addressed in the industry is who takes responsibility for the financial losses airlines and service providers incurred during the recent strike that disrupted business activities at the airport?

“A domestic carrier reportedly lost N500 million Naira due to MM2’s abrupt shutdown.

“We strongly condemn the strike and management’s inadequate response. With apologies, adequate compensation should be provided to all parties affected,” Olowo said.

He said the new Lagos airport terminal building in Lagos commissioned by the President last year was said to have had an aircraft apron for parking, ditto one in Abuja obstructing the control tower.

“The light rail line in Abuja does not connect to the airport terminal building either. Were there no plans before these projects were executed?

“One can only hope the newly commissioned Blue and Red Line Rails in Lagos would share links with the airport terminal buildings,” Olowo added.