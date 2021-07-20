Labour mobilises members to picket FIRS offices nationwide

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has begun mobilisation of its members to picket the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) offices across the country.

The union which made this known in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that beginning from July 26, it will commence picketing the FIRS offices nationwide

In a notice of mobilisation to its members made available to journalists in Abuja the union said it will continue the picketing action until all its demands are met.

The notice signed by Comrade Ibzimakor Nnubia, the Union’s deputy general secretary, read in parts, “Please be informed that the Federal Inland Revenue Services has pitched itself against the Nigeria Civil Service Union over the union demand that issues impeding productivity and efficient service delivery be addressed, by clamping down on the Union, sealing the Union’s Unit Secretariat and unilaterally stopping Check-off Dues accruable to the Union from our members.

Read Also: Multichoice denies receiving notice from FIRS amid ₦1.8trn tax fraud allegation

“Flowing from these unwholesome tactics the Nigeria Civil Service Union has resolved to picket the Federal Inland Revenue Services offices nationwide from 26 July, 2022 until the Union’s Unit Secretariat is unseated; check off dues deductions accruable to the Union is fully restored and the contentious issues between the Management and the Union are resolved.”

The Union urged its members nationwide to commence mobilization for the action.