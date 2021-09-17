Kwara to commence rehabilitation of Oyun waterworks

The Kwara state government has kick-started the rehabilitation of Oyun waterworks – which serves major cities across the state to tackle the water crisis in the state.

Speaking through Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq pledged to consider the repair of the waterworks and make the International Vocational and Technical College in Ajase-Ipo fully operational in the interest of the state.

“This is a working visit to Ajase-Ipo and its environs, to meet with traditional rulers on how to better our communities. The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo took us round the community to show us what projects they want to advance.

“That is why we are here to make sure that the right things are done. We have assured them that the waterworks will be back in order, to ensure that water is delivered to our people. We will work on the road and make sure that the IVTEC is put into full use,” he said.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who was conducted round the Oyun waterworks, IVTEC, and some roads by the Olaroundf Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, said that his administration would continue to invest in human capital and infrastructural development for the socio-economic growth of the state.

Oba Alebiosu applauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his interest in ensuring the even development of the state.

BusinessDay reports that the member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Awolola Awodiji and Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee for Irepodun Local Government Area, Jide Oyinloye, joined Governor Abdulrazaq for the inspection.