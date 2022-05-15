Kwara spends N150m on malaria elimination programme

The Kwara State has said that it has injected more than N150million into the State Malaria Elimination Programme to reduce malaria prevalence to below national average, boost the ‘Malaria Free Kwara initiatives’ and as well elevated the state’s status in the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

The state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, stated this in Ilorin the state capital at a book distribution to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2022, organised by the wife of the Governor, Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

Abdulrazaq explained that prioritising investment in the health and environment sector in the state has yielded a 7percent drop in malaria prevalence which is below the national average of 23percent, according to the World Malaria Report 2021.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, Abdulrazaq noted that the state is getting closer to eliminating Malaria with the strategic contributions by the First Lady to disseminate the highly informative and educative book, End Malaria.

He congratulated the author, Funmilayo Braithwaite, members of the Ajike People Support Centre, and collaborators in the fight against malaria for the shared vision of ending malaria and aligning with the government’s agenda of building a better Kwara.

‘I, therefore, urge us all to utilise these opportunities effectively to bring back a ‘clean and healthy Kwara’ where diseases causing germs will have no hiding place.

“I equally appeal to us to avail ourselves of the benefits of the free and insurance-supported health care systems to treat ourselves when we become sick. I now recommend this book as an intellectual tool and guide in our mutual effort towards eliminating Malaria in Kwara State and the whole world,” he added.

In her address, the Kwara State First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, commended the state Government under the leadership of Governor Abdulrazaq to eradicating malaria as a public health concern in the State through the launch of Malaria Free Kwara Initiative.

The first lady, therefore, called on critical stakeholders to work closely with development partners towards the elimination of the disease as they contribute to the achievements of other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The author of the book, Funmilayo Braithwaite, thanked the Kwara State Government for appreciating and identifying with her work in the fight against Malaria