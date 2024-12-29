Kwara hosts North Central Agric business conference, canvases empowerment inclusion

The North Central Zonal Conference of Women and Youths in Agric Business and Entrepreneurs has been concluded in Ilorin, Kwara State, with a resounding call for all tiers of government to empower citizens through agricultural vocational skills for sustainable development.

Addressing participants at the conference, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Oloruntoyosi Thomas, underscored the Kwara State Government’s commitment to inclusive policies that prioritise women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

She revealed that 50percent of all states agricultural programmes and initiatives are reserved for these groups.

A statement by Omotola Ashaolu, Press Secretary – Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, quoted her saying that “women and youths are central to every programme designed by the State because we recognize their critical role in economic transformation.”

Similarly, the Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Nafisat Buge, encouraged more individuals to view agriculture as a profitable and noble venture.

She added that, “agriculture is neither dirty nor something to be ashamed of; it is a dignified and rewarding business that contributes significantly to our economy,” urging participants to embrace opportunities within the sector.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Agric Business for Women and Youth Farmers Entrepreneurs (NABG), Jafar Abubakar, emphasised the transformative potential of agric business in fostering independence and economic growth.

He highlighted the importance of integrating technology into agriculture to maximise output and enhance efficiency.

“Women, who make up half of our population, already contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP. Through agriculture, combined with technology and innovative business practices, they can achieve even greater heights,” he said.

Abubakar, however, commended the Kwara State Government under Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for its youth-inclusive programmes and policies. He emphasised that investing in agric business would not only reduce unemployment but also drive food security and economic transformation across Nigeria.

High point of the conference was the presentation by Abdulafeez Alao, a participant from Kwara State, who showcased his innovative product, “Eedu-Ramoni.” This eco-friendly briquette, made from farm waste, serves as a sustainable alternative to wood-based charcoal, reducing deforestation and promoting a cleaner environment.

Alao’s innovation received accolades for its potential to balance environmental conservation with economic benefits.

The event was rounded off with the recognition of outstanding entrepreneurs excelling in various agric business ventures, inspiring participants to explore opportunities within the sector’s value chains.

Share